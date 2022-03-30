PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Two people have been hospitalized after a bus crash in Provo on Wednesday morning.

The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) says the crash happened near 150 E. University Parkway around 5:08 a.m.

Authorities say the Utah Valley Express Bus was on its way to BYU, traveling westbound on route 830 when a pickup truck collided with the bus.

Officials say the bus also collided with a gas pump and a vacant hotel before coming to a stop.

The impact left both drivers injured. The truck driver had to be extricated from his vehicle by firefighters. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

(Courtesy of Provo Fire and Rescue)

(Courtesy of Provo Fire and Rescue)

(Courtesy of Provo Fire and Rescue)



There were two passengers riding the bus during the crash and both have remained unharmed.

Currently, roads along Canyon Road are currently closed to traffic.

No details have been provided on whether the truck driver was cited. The drivers’ current conditions are also not known at this time.

Utah Transit Authority (UTA) police are currently investigating the situation.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.