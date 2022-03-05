ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – One of the seven suspects from an alleged $80,000 ATM heist which took place on the afternoon of Feb. 23 was officially booked into jail and is facing numerous charges as of March 2.

As stated in an article published by St. George News, the suspect, 21-year-old Tyree D-Onice Smith of Houston, Tex., was booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility in Hurricane after spending over a week in the hospital following an unusual police pursuit.

Smith was initially captured in Virgin by law enforcement officials and was then transported to St. George Hospital where he underwent treatment for hypothermia for eight days following an outdoor police chase through the snow where temperatures hovered just above 24 degrees.

The pursuit came after an incident that was reported at 3 a.m. on Feb. 24, as stated by St. George News. A silent alarm was said to have sounded at a Chase Bank on Sunset Boulevard, alerting police, who arrived to find the location’s ATM heavily damaged.

Allegedly, the surveillance footage showed multiple suspects approaching the scene in a pickup truck with chains attached to the rear bumper, attempting to use them to pull apart the machine. The suspects then allegedly took more than $80,000 from the machine and fled the scene.

The chase began when a Hurricane police officer allegedly spotted the suspects’ vehicle heading east on State Route 9. The pursuit soon rang in multiple police agencies, as it continued into Virgin, only stopping for a brief moment when one of the vehicles crashed off of Smith Mesa Road in Virgin. The five suspects then allegedly began to flee on foot, despite none of them having shoes on or being appropriately dressed for the extreme weather conditions. The foot chase remained in Virgin, where snow covered the ground.

As a result, all five suspects were allegedly transported to the hospital. All but Smith, the last to be found, were medically cleared.

According to St. George News, officers applied for a no-bail arrest warrant the following day. Eight days later, when he was medically cleared, Smith was transported to the jail in Washington County.

Initially, Smith allegedly faced charges of felony burglary, theft, vehicle theft, criminal mischief, and failing to stop on command of law enforcement. However, after the charges were sent to the Washington County’s Attorney’s Office, both theft charges were allegedly reestablished as two first-degree felony counts in concert with three or more persons or in relation to a criminal street gang. Similarly, the burglary charge was allegedly corrected to a second-degree felony charge in concert with three or more persons or in relation to a street gang, while the criminal mischief charge was altered to a second-degree felony, and an additional charge of criminal mischief in the third-degree was allegedly added as well.

At this time, St. George News reports that Smith remains in custody without bail and made his first appearance in the 5th District Court on March 4.