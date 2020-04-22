Bureau of Land Management seeking nominations for Bears Ears National Monument Advisory Committee

MONTICELLO, Utah (ABC4 News) — On Wednesday, the Bureau of Land Management announced it is looking for public nominations to fill five positions on the Bears Ears National Monument Advisory Committee, according to a news release.

BLM will consider nominations over the course of 30 days.

Nominees should care about the stewardship of America’s public lands and be interested in providing advice for BLM to consider in making public land management decisions.

According to the release, committee members are not paid, but will be reimbursed for travel expenses at the same rate as government employees. They are appointed to serve in the position for three years and should plan to meet on a quarterly basis.

BLM is seeking nominations for the following positions:

a representative of the public-at-large;

a representative of the conservation community;

a representative with paleontological expertise;

a representative of private landowners; and

a representative of local business owners.

The release stated that individuals can nominate themselves or others for the positions listed above. BLM will consider training, education, and knowledge of the Bears Ears area in filling the positions. Nominations must include at least one letter of recommendation, along with a completed RAC application, and any other information that qualifies the nominee for the position.

Click here for additional information on the application process. Nominations must be emailed or postmarked by May 22, 2020 and sent to the Monticello Field Office, 365 North Main, Monticello, UT 84535, Attention: BENM-MAC Nominations. They can also be emailed to jepalma@blm.gov with the subject line BENM-MAC Nominations.

Contact Jake Palma at (435) 587-1539 or jepalma@blm.gov with any questions.

