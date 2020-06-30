Stay out: Bureau of Land Management restricts access to areas near Knolls fire

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah—The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) West Desert District has issued a fire prevention order restricting access to BLM-managed lands in the vicinity of the Knolls Fire in Utah County.

The Knolls fire is located south of Saratoga Springs and west of Utah Lake. According to officials, the prevention order restricts all entry including target shooting, camping, and unnecessary traffic in the land surrounding the Knolls Fire. Specifically, all BLM administered lands are closed in the area bounded:

South of Israel Canyon on the east side of the Lake Mountains,

East of the ridgeline of the Lake Mountains,

North of the Soldier Pass County Road (approximately mile marker 15 on Highway 68),

West of Utah Lake; all in Utah County, Utah.

Officials say, property owners, grazing permit holders, and other citizens with a need to access the area will be asked to coordinate with the incident commander to ensure safety. Fire officials have had to ask target shooters and other members of the public to leave the area to provide for public safety and to support the emergency fire suppression operations.

All other BLM prevention orders remain in effect. These include the prohibition on fireworks, exploding targets, tracer and incendiary (tracer) ammunition, sky lanterns or similar devices, and operating off-highway vehicles without spark arresters, according to officials.

The public is reminded to use caution and be prepared to prevent wildfires when visiting public lands. The BLM recommends keeping water, a shovel, and a fire extinguisher handy during the dry summer months.

For more details on the prevention order, contact the West Desert District Office at (801) 977-4300. Those who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.