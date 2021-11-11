Bullying: What to watch for and what you can do

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In the wake of Izzy Tichenor’s tragic death, ABC4 spoke with an expert about the signs of bullying.

According to national spokesperson of Waterford.org, Kim Fischer says some of the signs include the following:

Unexplainable injuries

Expressing low-self esteem or helplessness

Declining grades

Not wanting to attend social situations like school

Lost or destroyed items

Frequent head or stomach aches, or faking illness

Change in eating habits

Self destructive behavior

If your child is being bullied Fischer says one of the most important things you can do is have open communication with your child. If your child says they’re being bullied she says you need to listen.

“If you react in an emotional way your child may feel like they’re upsetting you. And the last thing you want to do is make them clam up and because they feel like they’re hurting you, and so listening is the number one thing that parents can do,” said Fischer.

Experts also recommend you keep a written record of what’s happened. The record should include:

What your child says happened

When it happened

Who was involved

They also recommend you document communication with schools or organizations including dates of communication, summaries, their responses, and any reports filed by schools.

For more information go to: https://www.waterford.org/upstart/how-it-works/