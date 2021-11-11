Bullying: What to watch for and what you can do

News
Posted: / Updated:

Bullying Prevention

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In the wake of Izzy Tichenor’s tragic death, ABC4 spoke with an expert about the signs of bullying.

According to national spokesperson of Waterford.org, Kim Fischer says some of the signs include the following:

  • Unexplainable injuries
  • Expressing low-self esteem or helplessness
  • Declining grades
  • Not wanting to attend social situations like school
  • Lost or destroyed items
  • Frequent head or stomach aches, or faking illness
  • Change in eating habits
  • Self destructive behavior

If your child is being bullied Fischer says one of the most important things you can do is have open communication with your child. If your child says they’re being bullied she says you need to listen. 

“If you react in an emotional way your child may feel like they’re upsetting you. And the last thing you want to do is make them clam up and because they feel like they’re hurting you, and so listening is the number one thing that parents can do,” said Fischer.

Experts also recommend you keep a written record of what’s happened. The record should include:

  • What your child says happened
  • When it happened
  • Who was involved

They also recommend you document communication with schools or organizations including dates of communication, summaries, their responses, and any reports filed by schools. 

 For more information go to: https://www.waterford.org/upstart/how-it-works/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories