SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah State Veterinarian’s Office has confirmed two positive cases of trichomoniasis (trich) found in bulls from two beef cattle herds in Summit County. The affected herds were part of a grazing association in Weber Canyon during the summer of 2021.

“To have multiple cases of Trich in our state in one year is very concerning,” said Dr. Dean Taylor, Utah State Veterinarian. “It is vitally important that cattle owners follow the rules and guidelines set up for testing of these animals so we can prevent the spread of this disease.”

According Utah’s Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF), Trich is a sexually transmitted disease (STD) of cattle caused by a protozoa or a microscopic parasite. This disease is spread between cattle during the breeding process. The fetus of an affected cow is generally aborted which then clears the infection, however, bulls remain infected for life.

There is no treatment for Trich. The UDAF notes that this disease can be economically devastating to cattle herders due to the culling of positive bulls and purchase of replacement bulls, the increased abortion rate leading to a reduced calf crop, the prolonged calving season and lower calf weights at sale, the culling of open cows, and the loss of genetics.

The state of Utah requires annual testing of all bulls for Trich, though both bison bulls and dairy cattle, who are kept in confinement, remain an exception.

At this time, the UDAF has stated that they are working to quarantine infected animals and will place the herds with positive diagnoses on a plan to stop the spread of the disease.

Individuals with cattle in the area of Summit County who are concerned of this incident affecting their herds are encouraged to contact the Utah State Veterinarian’s Office by emailing statevet@utah.gov.