BUCKET LIST: Zipline Utah

(ABC4 NEWS – DEER CREEK RESERVOIR, UTAH) Sometimes it can feel that life is zipping by. In this Utah Success Story I’m highlighting one of those “bucket list” items that you can do right here in Utah.

Utah has 44 State Parks. For the last 6 years, it has been my pleasure to coordinate a recurring ABC4 News series called the “Good4Utah Road Tour” visiting most all of those Utah State Parks and giving viewers a sneak peek.

Eugene Swalberg, Public Information Officer for Utah State Parks, gave me a tour of Deer Creek State Park; “At Deer Creek Park folks may know about boating, for fishing, for camping, but what they don’t know about is Zipline Utah.”

What started as childhood dream has turned into a reality, a dream entrepreneur Jon Johnson loves to share. “Our slogan is ‘Zipline where family happens.’ I come from a large family and we had a lot these experiences growing up. What I really wanted to do is provide something for families to come and play.”

With Mount Timpanogos in the background, the Zipline Utah Experience sends you over Deer Creek Reservoir at 55 plus miles per hour. It is the longest zipline over water in the world.

Johnson is proud of the fact that he personally built the zipline course. He told me; “I came up with the idea that you don’t need elevation to zipline. You can actually zipline from tower to tower and create a course, a continue course out of it.”

Zipline Utah’s partnership with Deer Creek State Park is proving to be a success. Swalberg explained; “Private business can offer things that the State Parks can’t. They can have a wider variety such as ziplining.”

It’s easy to see “what” zipline is. The bigger thing for Johnson is the “why” of what he does. “It really comes down to the little kids or adults that are like ‘I’m afraid of heights. I’m terrified. This really scares me.’ And by the time they are done, the smile on their face. Saying ‘I’m not afraid of heights anymore. This was a blast and I want to do it again.’ That’s what I really live for at the end of the day.”

With another Utah Success Story. I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

This article contains sponsored content.