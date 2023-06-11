Thor’s Hammer in Bryce Canyon at sunrise. (Courtesy of the National Park Service)

BRYCE CANYON, Utah (ABC4) — This week the National Park Service is celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the founding of Bryce Canyon.

Bryce Canyon National Park, while small in size by National Park standards (only 56.2 square miles), is the second most popular park in Utah, trailing behind Zion.

Last year, over 2.3 million people attended the park, and it’s only been growing in popularity. The park was founded on June 8, 1923, to preserve the “unusual scenic beauty, scientific interest, and importance,” and has seen over 63 million visitors since, according to NPS reports.

The park is known for its unique rock formations called “hoodoos.” The national park has the largest collection of hoodoos in the world.

A historical photo of visitors in Bryce Canyon. (Courtesy of the National Park Service)

The park also has some of the darkest skies in the country, earning official International Dark Sky status in 2019. On a clear dark night, NPS says visitors can see the Andromeda Galaxy 2.2 million light years away, and on a clear day visitors can see 200 miles away to the Black Mesas in Arizona.

Over the past 100 years, NPS said the sun has risen 36,889 times over Thor’s Hammer, there have been 18,000 freeze and thaw cycles shaping and even toppling some hoodoos, and the Bryce Amphitheater has retreated 22 inches on average.

Throughout the year, Bryce Canyon National Park will be celebrating with a variety of events. To find information on these events, follow the park’s social media accounts or click here.