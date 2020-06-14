GRANTSVILLE (ABC4 News) UDOT has reported a brush fire is burning on SR 196 at mile marker 31, multiple units have been called to the scene and aerial help has been requested.

Here are the initial photographs from the scene of the fire sent by ABC4 Photographer Lenard Davis

The area is on the road that goes through the Skull Valley Goshute Reservation and then to the Dugway Military installation

Right now UDOT has closed traffic in both directions and has asked people to take an alternate route. The time estimate is 11 hours as of this initial report.