SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A brush fire shut down part of a Salt Lake City road late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Salt Lake City firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire at 7th South and 44th West, which started around 11:30 PM.

Fire investigators say the initial reports are that someone started this brush fire. They said they were going to stay on scene to investigate and confirm the cause.