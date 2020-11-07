Brush fire forces evacuation of homes in Summit County

OAKLEY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A brush fire in Summit County prompted the evacuation of homes and knocked out power to residents in the town of Oakley overnight.

Courtesy: South Summit Fire District

South Summit Fire District officials say the Weber Canyon Fire started Friday night and has burned more than 75 acres.

Courtesy: South Summit Fire District

The cause of the fire is unknown, but firefighters from multiple fire agencies worked through the night to protect homes and property.

Fire officials are assessing the fire Saturday morning, but say cooler temperatures and moisture coming from a predicted weekend storm will likely suppress the fire.

No homes were lost from the fire.