Brothers wanted for murder in California arrested in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Two men wanted for murder in California were arrested in Utah.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office in Visalia, Calif. said Monday that Jeremy Bailey, 20, and Christopher Corbit, 25, were arrested in connection with the shooting death of Adonis Tapia on January 2.

The sheriff’s office said immediately following the murder investigators began tracking the suspects who are brothers. They said they fled to Nebraska where they believe they have family.

On January 5, in coordination with Nebraska State Patrol and Utah Highway Patrol, the suspects were spotted entering Utah, where a pursuit ensued.

The suspects were involved in a non-injury car crash and were taken into custody without incident. California homicide detectives are in Utah helping with the investigation.

Detectives have not released a motive for the shooting, and they’re still searching for the suspects’ vehicle, a black 2006 Acura TL with license plate #8HEZ274 which they believe was dumped a short time after the murder.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. The vehicle is described as a black, 2006 Acura TL with license plate #8HEZ274.

