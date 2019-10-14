Bringing the warmth back! Milder wrap to holiday weekend with a few clouds

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – Dry conditions dominated our weekend, and our gradual warming has helped temperatures get closer to the seasonal average. The state will see these dry conditions stay for the holiday weekend, and even through midweek, Salt Lake will deal with pretty pleasant daytime highs. Cooler temperatures and a more active pattern are anticipated by the end of the week and toward the weekend.

We still broke records overnight and a handful of cities woke up with frigid temperatures Sunday including Hanksville, Loa, Panguitch and near Lake Powell.

A splitting storm system brought more mid and high level clouds into the central and eastern part of the state Sunday afternoon and evening. Another weak disturbance will bring a few more clouds our way by Thursday, with temperatures jostling a little, but the real cool down will be with our next storm arriving next weekend.

It’s early, but the weather models suggest a more potent storm system will arrive Saturday and Sunday. The bigger story is wetter and colder temperatures for the weekend. We will likely see rain and snow showers as snow levels seem to want to again dip to the valley floor by Sunday. Confidence in this storm is still lacking, but good to note, especially for folks planning to hit the high country next weekend. Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for the latest updates on changes by the end of the week. Enjoy the several days of warmer weather!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather Forecasts

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy"

Weather School - Liberty Elementary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather School - Liberty Elementary"

Cold temperatures on the way: What you need to do to prepare

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold temperatures on the way: What you need to do to prepare"

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy"

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy"
More Weather

Latest News Videos

Adoption advocate saw problems with Petersen's practices years ago

Thumbnail for the video titled "Adoption advocate saw problems with Petersen's practices years ago"

Students, school leaders respond to book burning at Georgia Southern University

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students, school leaders respond to book burning at Georgia Southern University"

Woman caught twerking on moving Mustang in Antioch charged with disorderly conduct

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman caught twerking on moving Mustang in Antioch charged with disorderly conduct"

Woman caught dancing on moving car in Antioch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman caught dancing on moving car in Antioch"

Stolen goods in $1.2 million pawn shop scheme returned to Home Depot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stolen goods in $1.2 million pawn shop scheme returned to Home Depot"

Zion's summer visitation record may be due to more accurate counting, park officials say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zion's summer visitation record may be due to more accurate counting, park officials say"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories