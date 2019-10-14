Bringing the warmth back! Milder wrap to holiday weekend with a few clouds

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – Dry conditions dominated our weekend, and our gradual warming has helped temperatures get closer to the seasonal average. The state will see these dry conditions stay for the holiday weekend, and even through midweek, Salt Lake will deal with pretty pleasant daytime highs. Cooler temperatures and a more active pattern are anticipated by the end of the week and toward the weekend.

We broke a handful of records overnight—which meant a frigid start to our Sunday in these spots! We managed to warm up nicely and were way closer to average today. Holiday weekend will close out with some pleasant numbers. See you at 10! @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/aYk20M0bn0 — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) October 14, 2019

We still broke records overnight and a handful of cities woke up with frigid temperatures Sunday including Hanksville, Loa, Panguitch and near Lake Powell.

A splitting storm system brought more mid and high level clouds into the central and eastern part of the state Sunday afternoon and evening. Another weak disturbance will bring a few more clouds our way by Thursday, with temperatures jostling a little, but the real cool down will be with our next storm arriving next weekend.

St. George—you are going to SMASH this record this week! So dry & I feel safe I can speak for many of you in Washington County–the desert misses the rain!!! @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/Yodf2B5ht0 — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) October 14, 2019

It’s early, but the weather models suggest a more potent storm system will arrive Saturday and Sunday. The bigger story is wetter and colder temperatures for the weekend. We will likely see rain and snow showers as snow levels seem to want to again dip to the valley floor by Sunday. Confidence in this storm is still lacking, but good to note, especially for folks planning to hit the high country next weekend. Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for the latest updates on changes by the end of the week. Enjoy the several days of warmer weather!