Brighton Resort tradition halted due to the pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Skiing and snowboarding look different for many this year, and for some, they won’t be able to continue a family tradition. A years-long tradition of dressing up like Santa for a free ticket has been put on pause at Brighton Resort due to COVID-19 precautions.

“Yeah, it’s a tradition and I see it every year, but I think it is good this year they are not doing it because it’s just going to make the place more crowded,” says Brighton rider Warren Young.

Snowboarder Doug Deppert says, “It seems like the pandemic is ruining a lot of stuff and it is unfortunate to see.”

Because of the pandemic, Brighton Resorts Jared Winkler says they have to pause the free Santa tickets in 2020.

“We’re not discounting things as much as we did in the past, not as many promotions,” he says. “Everything’s planned out that we are going to take that hit.”

Winker tells us if you’re planning on hitting the slopes on Christmas Day, buy your ticket before you head up and be prepared.

“They may not be able to hang out in our food and beverages establishments as long,” he adds. “They’re happy to come up and brown bag it out of their car and just really get out on the slopes.”

Young says, “I think it is great that people kind of have to pay actually because it’s good for the workers up there and whatnot and they have a job to keep.”

Even though free tickets won’t be handed out this year, some still hope Santa riders will show up for Christmas Day.

“It is nice to see people, a bunch of people dressed in Santa costumes riding down the mountain,” says Brighton rider Christian Muriel.

Brighton Resort is open from 9 am – 4 pm on Christmas Day.