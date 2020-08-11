Brighten your space with Foxglove Floral

News

Miriam Housley, owner of Foxglove Floral joined us today with colorful and stunning flowers from her Provo shop! Floxglove is a charming spot in one of the oldest buildings in the area, and a full-service business for weddings, funerals, birthdays, or flowers just because. Pick up a unique gift, and card while you're there!
Miriam tells us that flowers are the best way to brighten your home especially while you're stuck inside. Watch her tell us about some of the most unique and stunning flowers that bloom here in Utah, and her tips for how to build our own bouquet using a mason jar at home. 

Foxglove Flowers and Gifts is located at 466 West Center Street in Provo
online at http://foxgloveutah.com/ and on instagram @foxgloveutah
