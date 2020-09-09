Brigham City Police seek credit card theft suspects

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Brigham City police are looking for suspects in a credit card theft case.

The suspects in question are accused of using a stolen credit card to make “high-dollar” purchases within the Brigham City area.

Anyone who can identify either subject is asked to call 435-734-6650 or the Brigham City Police anonymous tip line at 435-723-1244.

