Utah breweries with the most highly ranked beers

(STACKER) – In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying.

The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. While craft beer often has a higher price tag than your average domestic beer, consumers are clearly willing to pay more: In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the U.S. retail beer market.

Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most top 100 ranked beers in Utah using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer. Continue reading to find out which Utah breweries have the tastiest offerings.

#13. Zion Canyon Brew Pub

– Top 100 beers in Utah: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #95. Conviction Stout (Stout – American)

#12. Talisman Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in Utah: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #46. The Dagda (IPA – American)

#11. Templin Family Brewing

– Top 100 beers in Utah: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #36. Ferda (IPA – Imperial)

#10. Roosters Brewing Company and Restaurant

– Top 100 beers in Utah: 2

– Highest ranked beers:

— #63. Niner Bock (Bock – Traditional)

— #84. B Street Blackberry Cream Ale (Cream Ale)

#9. Vernal Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in Utah: 2

– Highest ranked beers:

— #39. Mama’s Milk Imperial Milk Stout (Stout – Sweet / Milk)

— #79. .50 Caliber IPA (IPA – American)

#8. Saltfire Brewing

– Top 100 beers in Utah: 2

– Highest ranked beers:

— #28. Summer Camp Crush (IPA – New England)

— #64. Füry Kölsch (Kölsch)

#7. Red Rock Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in Utah: 3

– Highest ranked beers:

— #41. Marvella Belgian Tripel (Tripel)

— #62. Red Rock Griswald’s Big Holiday (Herb and Spice Beer)

— #72. Drioma Russian Imperial Stout (Stout – Russian Imperial)

#6. Kiitos Brewing

– Top 100 beers in Utah: 4

– Highest ranked beers:

— #30. Northeast IPA (IPA – New England)

— #42. Kiitos Double IPA (IPA – Imperial)

— #54. Kiitos IPA (IPA – American)

#5. Shades Brewing

– Top 100 beers in Utah: 4

– Highest ranked beers:

— #13. Double Trouble (IPA – Imperial)

— #33. Slick City Citrus (IPA – American)

— #52. Kveik 8 – Pina Colada (Sour – Gose)

#4. Moab Brewery

– Top 100 beers in Utah: 6

– Highest ranked beers:

— #38. Desert Select Tripel (Tripel)

— #57. FMU Double IPA (IPA – Imperial)

— #74. Desert Select Scotch Ale (Scotch Ale / Wee Heavy)

#3. 2 Row Brewing

– Top 100 beers in Utah: 7

– Highest ranked beers:

— #16. Feelin’ Hazy (IPA – New England)

— #17. Tastes Like Citrus (IPA – New England)

— #24. Dark Alley (Stout – American Imperial)

#2. Uinta Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in Utah: 22

– Highest ranked beers:

— #5. Crooked Line: Labyrinth Black Ale (Stout – American Imperial)

— #12. Dubhe (IPA – Black / Cascadian Dark Ale)

— #15. Sea Legs Baltic Porter (Porter – Baltic)

#1. Epic Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in Utah: 45

– Highest ranked beers:

— #1. Big Bad Baptista (Stout – American Imperial)

— #2. Big Bad Baptist (Stout – American Imperial)

— #3. Big Bad Baptist – Double Barrel (Stout – American Imperial)

You may also like: Highest rated beer in Utah