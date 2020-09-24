Breonna Taylor decision sparks protest in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4 News) – A group of people are gathered to protest the ruling in the Breonna Taylor case Wednesday.

The protest was set to start at 7 p.m. in Washington Square Park.

Demonstrators are in the middle of 500s and State intersection following #breonnataylordecision pic.twitter.com/3ccHRIEFxr — Nick McGurk (@NickMcGurkTV) September 24, 2020

After police reportedly shot and killed Breonna Taylor in her apartment in Kentucky six months ago, a grand jury decided whether the officers involved in the case would be punished.

"Whose streets? Our streets!" "Black Lives Matter!" Probably about 200 people walking through Salt Lake after #breonnataylordecision @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/81B1sdYVUr — Nick McGurk (@NickMcGurkTV) September 24, 2020

On Wednesday, the jury charged one of the officers, Brett Hankison, with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots that went into another home with people inside, according to officials.

Group continues marching through Salt Lake City after #BreonnaTaylor decision pic.twitter.com/WnTe7Ke08O — Nick McGurk (@NickMcGurkTV) September 24, 2020

None of the officers have been indicted on any charges related directly to Taylor’s death, according to officials.