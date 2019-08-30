BREAKING: Gun Range Fire prompts evacuation of at least 400 homes

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 NEWS) – UPDATE: According to Utah Wildfire Information at least 400 homes are now under evacuation orders. The fire, now being called the Gun Range Fire, is burning on the hills near both Bountiful and Centerville. At least 4 homes are involved with the fire.

Those affected by the evacuation order are being asked to gather at 900 South 400 East or 270 North 300 East in Centerville.

BREAKING NEWS: A wildfire is burning on the hills near Bountiful. Multiple fire teams are working to control the flames. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

According to the Centerville Police Twitter, some homes are being evacuated.

ABC4 News has a team on the way to the site to gather more information and will update this story with details as soon as possible.