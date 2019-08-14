BREAKING: Unified Police investigating deadly shooting in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Unified police are investigating a deadly shooting in Millcreek at the Sunnyvale Apartments at 3900 South and 700 East just after 2 a.m. this morning.

Unified Police confirm that a man in his 30’s was shot and killed at the apartment complex. They also confirm that they have several suspects in custody and that they recovered the gun used in the shooting. The name of the victim and the suspects is not being released at this time.

This is a developing story and will provide updates as they become available.