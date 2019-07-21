West Valley City: Police make arrest in deadly late night shooting that left woman dead

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT (ABC4 News) Police in West Valley City have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that left one woman dead and injured a teenage boy.

The shooting happened in the area of 3086 South and 2700 West just before midnight.

According to the emergency radio traffic, officers arrived on scene and found two victims: a teenage boy and a woman. It appears they were passengers in a car when gun fire erupted

The boy was shot in the shoulder and rushed to a hospital.

The woman was shot multiple times and died on scene.

Detectives interviewed several witnesses including the driver of the car.

Early Sunday morning police arrested 38-year-old Jayson Chase just south of the area of the shooting.

He was booked on charges of murder, aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm, discharge of a firearm, and obstruction of justice.

ABC4 News will update this story as it becomes available. For the latest, tune into the ABC4 Weekend News at 5pm.