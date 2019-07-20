Weber County: Truck plummets at least 70 feet off cliff with seven people on board

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- First responders called out early this morning to a fatal accident in the Middle Fork Canyon area east of Huntsville.

Photo:Weber Fire District

Weber County Sheriff’s dispatch confirmed to ABC4 News the emergency call came in just after 4:30 AM Saturday. ABC4 News has learned seven people were riding in the truck when it plunged off the cliff.

Photo: Weber Fire District

Two teen boys riding in the truck were able to get out of the wreckage, scale the 60-75 foot cliff and search for help. At least one passenger was ejected from the vehicle and died on scene, according to emergency scanner traffic.

Rescue crews called in a medical helicopter to aid in the rescue. At least one passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition.









ABC4 News will update this story as more information becomes available throughout the day. For full details tune into the ABC4 Weekend News at 5pm.