Victim to police: “I’ve been shot”

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – Police in West Valley City are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized Saturday evening.
It happened near 1800 West and Parkway Blvd., according to police, after a fight led to at least three shots being fired.
“There was a 30-year-old male that was shot. But, we don’t have any witnesses that actually saw the shooting,” said a West Valley City Police Lieutenant.
“We have a lot of witnesses that heard the shooting after the fact,” he added.
Police are canvassing the area and looking for a silver-colored SUV.
Meantime, a Cadillac had pulled over and a man came out; police were on location for an unrelated call.
“I’ve been shot,” the victim, 30, told police.
He is being hospitalized for his injuries, according to police.