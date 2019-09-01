Victim to police: “I’ve been shot”

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – Police in West Valley City are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized Saturday evening.

It happened near 1800 West and Parkway Blvd., according to police, after a fight led to at least three shots being fired.

“There was a 30-year-old male that was shot. But, we don’t have any witnesses that actually saw the shooting,” said a West Valley City Police Lieutenant.

“We have a lot of witnesses that heard the shooting after the fact,” he added.

Police are canvassing the area and looking for a silver-colored SUV.

Meantime, a Cadillac had pulled over and a man came out; police were on location for an unrelated call.

“I’ve been shot,” the victim, 30, told police.

He is being hospitalized for his injuries, according to police.

