Two people injured in Salt Lake City storage unit fire

Salt Lake City, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters from the Salt Lake City Fire Department are on the scene of a structure fire at the Diamond Storage at 50 S. Redwood Road just before 10pm Saturday.

Adam Archuleta, the Public Information Officer for the Salt Lake City Fire Department says when fire crews arrived on scene, the structure was fully engulfed in flames.

Flames could be seen from the UDOT Commuterlink cameras on Interstate 80 and Redwood Road.

Archuletta says two people were injured in the fire; one is in serious condition, the other is in fair condition. Both were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The cause is under investigation.