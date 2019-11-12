Commercial fire in Marriott-Slaterville completely extinguished, two injured

A firefighter sprays water on a leveled home as the Hillside Fire burns in San Bernardino, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Whipped by strong wind, the blaze destroyed multiple residences. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Update: The fire is completely extinguished.

Marriott-Slaterville, UTAH (ABC4 News) – At least 30 firefighters from seven fire districts responded to a commercial fire in Marriott-Slaterville, according to a tweet from Weber Fire District.

Officials say the single alarm fire occurred on 1527 South 1100 West. According to the tweet, the initial report was that an RV located between two buildings caught fire, eventually causing the buildings to also catch fire.

Weber Fire District Deputy Chief Britt Clark said there was one person in the RV who was taken to the hospital for burns. The individual is expected to recover.

Weber, Ogden, Riverdale, Roy, South Ogden, Northview, South Weber, and Plain City units are on the scene of a commercial fire in Marriott-Slaterville. Initial report was an RV fire between two buildings the caught the buildings on fire. — Weber Fire District (@WeberFireDist) November 12, 2019

Officials say units from Weber, Ogden, Riverdale, Roy, South Ogden, Northview, South Weber, and Plain City responded to the scene.

Weber Fire District tweeted that one firefighter was sent to the hospital for a laceration on his arm which occurred during the fire. He is expected to recover.

Officials are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story, information will be shared as it becomes available.

What others are clicking on: