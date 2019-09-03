Man in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City police are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident in downtown.
They say a man in his 40’s was hit by a vehicle at 500 South and 300 West.
According to police, the vehicle left the scene with front end damage. Police say they don’t have a description of the vehicle at this time.
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
If you have any information about this, please call Salt Lake City police. Their number is 801-799-300.
