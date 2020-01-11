Grandson arrested for murdering grandpa, setting his house on fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police say they believe the man found dead inside his burning home Friday was murdered.
Det. Greg Wilkins with the Salt Lake City Police Dept. said the victim, 74-year-old John Peel, had apparently been stabbed to death.
Wilkins said they believe his grandson, 28-year-old Maxwell Wolcott stabbed his grandpa and then lit the house on fire.
Wolcott was booked into Salt Lake County Jail for murder, aggravated arson, aggravated burglary, abuse or desecration of a dead human body, and obstruction of justice.
Police are expected to provide an update with more information Saturday at 1 p.m. Check back for updates.