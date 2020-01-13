Cory Booker ends presidential bid after polling, money struggles

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Democrat Cory Booker has dropped out of the presidential race after failing to qualify for the December primary debate.
Booker announced Monday that he was ending a campaign whose message of unity and love failed to gain traction in a political era marked by chaos and anxiety.
The U.S. senator from New Jersey had struggled in polling and fundraising since launching his bid last February.
Booker was unable to hit 5% support in a single qualifying poll required to make it on the January debate stage.
Booker’s departure leaves a field that was once the most diverse in history with just one remaining African American candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.
