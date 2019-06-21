Skip to content
ABC 4
Salt Lake City
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Southern Utah
National
Good Morning Utah
Good Things Utah
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ
Salt Lake City mayoral candidate profiles
Midday
International
Religion
Education
Health
Sports
Entertainment
Wirth Watching
Good4Utah Extra
Road Tour
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather School
Good Things Utah
Table Talk
GTU Featured Guest
Recipes
Gardens
Contests
Community Advocacy
Contact
About Us
Work for Us
Meet the Team
MeTV
CW30
ABC4 Utah Internships
ABC4 Utah Email Signup
Apps
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Contest Winners
Community
Behind the Badge
Utah Success Stories
Utah Caring Stories
Taste Utah
Real Estate Essentials
BOSS Retirement
Podcasts
ABC4 Plus
Search
Search
Search
Newsfore Opt-In Form
Breaking News
Mass Shooting Update: Texas Governor says at least 20 dead in mall shooting
27-year-old woman killed in shooting at Salt Lake City apartment identified
Firefighter suffers minor injuries in garage fire
Search continues for two brothers missing at Strawberry Reservoir since Friday
2 people killed after a truck plummets 160 feet down mountainside in Weber County have been identified
More Breaking News Headlines
Suspect shot, killed by SLCPD officers Monday identified
Hydraulic oil spill being cleaned up on I-80 EB in SLC
Driver severely burned in semi-truck fire on I-80 in Tooele County
UPDATE: Firefighters contain brush fire in Holladay, no homes damaged
Southern California rocked by 7.1 magnitude earthquake
Man taken to hospital after firework explodes in his face
West Jordan motorcycle officer hit by SUV on Bangerter
Nearly 40 firefighters stop brush fire from approaching Holladay homes
Courts: Missionary sent home after police discover he had sexually exploited over 50 teen girls
Teenager injured in stabbing at Sandy Walmart
Don't Miss
Salt Lake City mayoral candidate profiles
The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
Utah Caring Stories
Utah Success Stories
Contact Us
Weather Ball
Email Signup
Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS