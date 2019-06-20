SLC Fire Department battles flames on West Temple

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Just before 4 a.m. Thursday, the Salt Lake City Fire Department received reports of a structure fire at an apartment building located at 1099 South West Temple.

Firefighters say when crews arrived at the scene they saw flames shooting out through the roof and the fire was spreading to other units.

Officials say 12 units are damaged and 30 people displaced with 15 needing assistance from the Utah Red Cross.

As a result of this fire, West Temple was closed at 1100 South, it has since been reopened.

