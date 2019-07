SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters from the Salt Lake City Fire Department are battling a structure fire at 959 West Fremont Avenue.

Structure Fire @ 959 W Fremont Ave. Detatched garage burned. No civilian injuries 1 minor firefighter injury. Fire is out. Cause is under investigation. — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) July 24, 2019

Fire affecting roadway

900 W at 11000 S, Salt Lake City Salt Lake Co,

NB & SB Closed, Use An Alt Route, Avoid The Area,

No Est. Clearance Time — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) July 24, 2019

The Salt Lake City Fire Department has confirmed to ABC4 that a firefighter has suffered minor injuries, although they would not specify the type of injuries.

