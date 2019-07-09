UPDATE: Firefighters contain brush fire in Holladay, no homes damaged

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters battled a brush fire that spread about 5 acres Monday night just before 11:30 near 5618 South Wasatch Boulevard.

The north and southbound lanes on Wasatch Boulevard and 5600 South in Holladay were closed for about an hour.

The Unified Fire Authority confirm the fire is less than 5 acres in size. No homes were damaged and no injuries reported. Crews are still on scene working to put out hot spots.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as information becomes available.