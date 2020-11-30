HAPPENING NOW: Abandoned Salt Lake City structure erupts in flames early Monday

UPDATE: MONDAY 11/30/2020 6:00 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It was a close call for a Chevron gas station as an abandoned commercial building became engulfed in flames at 4 a.m. Monday.

According to firefighters, the blaze occurred at 300 West 600 North in Salt Lake City. Extra precautions are being taken because of the close proximity to the nearby gas station.

Working Abandoned Structure Fire 646 North 300 West. Defensive Firefighting Operations with smoke and flames through the roof. pic.twitter.com/deaS4g3DE6 — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) November 30, 2020

It is unknown at this time if there was anything inside of the structure, officials say.

“We had two unauthorized individuals that were in the structure. They reported to our fire crews there is nobody else inside,” Salt Lake Fire Official Anthony Burton tells ABC4.

Investigators are currently speaking with the individuals to better understand the situation.

“It’s a tough time of year, people are seeking shelter especially in some of these abandoned structures,” Burton adds.

Burton shares that despite the icy conditions slowing down the fire fighting, they have been working methodically and are getting “more of a handle” on the situation.

As officials continue to tackle the fire, northbound lanes within the area will be closed.

NB 300 W at 600 N, Salt Lake City Salt Lake Co

NB Lanes Closed, Use An Alt Route

Fire affecting roadway

NB 300 W at 600 N, Salt Lake City Salt Lake Co,

NB Lanes Closed, Use An Alt Route,

No Est. Clearance Time

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7vcLm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) November 30, 2020

