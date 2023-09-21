APPLE VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) — Residents in Apple Valley woke up to Facebook posts reporting the wells that supply water to the town are not producing water.

Mike Farrer the city’s current Planning Commissioner took to Facebook to update residents on what he had found out so far.

“As of right now it looks as if this is some sort of a crazy event that no one could of foreseen,” Farrer a current candidate for Mayor wrote. “Please conserve water if you have it. If you don’t have water I would suggest going to the store and buying some. Filling up containers to flush your toilets. You have my word I won’t sleep until we have this figured out.”

The city Mayor joined in on Facebook with updates as well.

“Heads up to everyone in Cedar Point water district million gallon tank is empty but all three well pumps are running but no water is coming out,” Mayor Frank Lindhardt posted. “Update Canaan Springs tanks are also empty so the springs are not running either.”

Certain well pumps were reportedly functioning but no water was coming out. Water consultants were guessing the problem could have been caused by a seismic event like an earthquake but that is unconfirmed at this time.

A resident reported to ABC4 her neighbors in Cedar Point were completely our of water.

State officials have been notified and the Mayor’s office is working to get news out as they know more.

This is an ongoing story ABC4 will update residents as more details become available.