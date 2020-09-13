BREAKING: New wildfire burns above Pleasant Grove, canyon under evacuation

PLEASANT GROVE (ABC4 News) – A new wildfire started in the hills above Pleasant Grove Saturday night, not far from where crews battled the Battle Creek Fire in August.

Fire authorities have named this fire the Battle Creek 2 Fire.

Fire authorities have ordered the evacuation of Battle Creek Canyon and structures along 1400 East in Pleasant Grove.

The #BattleCreek2Fire is growing rapidly and is now estimated at 50 acres. Structures along 1400 E northwest of the fire are being evacuated. #ffslkw — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) September 13, 2020

Kathy Jo Pollock with the U.S. Forest Service told ABC4 News that the fire started burning at the mouth of Battle Creek Canyon and was spreading uphill and to the east.

Residents gathered along nearby roadways to watch the bright orange flames spread across the ridge.

Battle Creek 2 Fire burned above Pleasant Grove, Utah Saturday night, near Battle Creek Canyon.

As of the time of this post, it has burned an estimated 50 acres, and hire authorities had ordered the evacuation of Battle Creek Canyon.







Resources are suppressing the #BattleCreek2Fire located in Utah County at the mouth of Pleasant Grove Canyon. Estimated at 7 acres. No structures threatened. Battle Creek Canyon is being evacuated. Cause under investigation. #ffslkw pic.twitter.com/mNfzUEeGB3 — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) September 13, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates as new information becomes available.