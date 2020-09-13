BREAKING: New wildfire burns above Pleasant Grove, canyon under evacuation

PLEASANT GROVE (ABC4 News) – A new wildfire started in the hills above Pleasant Grove Saturday night, not far from where crews battled the Battle Creek Fire in August.
Fire authorities have named this fire the Battle Creek 2 Fire.
Fire authorities have ordered the evacuation of Battle Creek Canyon and structures along 1400 East in Pleasant Grove.
Kathy Jo Pollock with the U.S. Forest Service told ABC4 News that the fire started burning at the mouth of Battle Creek Canyon and was spreading uphill and to the east.
Residents gathered along nearby roadways to watch the bright orange flames spread across the ridge.
As of the time of this post, it has burned an estimated 50 acres, and hire authorities had ordered the evacuation of Battle Creek Canyon.
This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates as new information becomes available.