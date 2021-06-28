BREAKING: Apartment complex and multiple homes on fire in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Ogden Firefighters with assistance from multiple other agencies have been called out to a massive fire late Monday night.

According to dispatch, the first calls came in for a large structure fire at 28th and Grant. Callers reported the fire broke out at a possible new apartment complex being built, in addition to several homes.

Crews are aggressively mitigating an apartment complex under construction and several homes currently on fire — Ogden Fire Dept (@OgdenFireDept) June 29, 2021

Ogden Fire crews on multiple fires near 28th and Grant. Please avoid the area at this time — Ogden Fire Dept (@OgdenFireDept) June 29, 2021

Evacuations have been initiated for a number of homes in the immediate area.

Authorities are asking for everyone to avoid the area.

ABC4 has a crew headed to the scene. An update will be provided once additional details are known.