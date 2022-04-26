UPDATED 4/27/22 10:19 AM

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – More details have been released on Wednesday after a hit-and-run crash killed a 13-year-old boy in West Jordan on Tuesday night.

West Jordan Police have arrested Mason Andrews Ohms, 50, from Saratoga Springs in the fatal auto-ped crash.

The 13-year-old victim has been identified as Eli Mitchell of West Jordan. Police say he was a student at West Jordan Middle School.

Eli Mitchell (Courtesy of West Jordan Police Department)

The fatal incident happened near 1510 West 9000 South when the boy was struck by a pickup truck while he was riding a bicycle.

Officers say Ohms was making a right-hand turn when he collided with the boy in the crosswalk section. Police say the boy’s bicycle was dragged underneath the truck as Ohms continued driving away, fleeing the scene.

Bystanders administered life-saving measures and CPR to the victim, who was unconscious at the time.

Witnesses say Ohms later pulled over in a parking lot, stepped out of his vehicle to remove the bicycle lodged underneath his truck before hopping back into his car and driving away.

Police tracked down Ohms after surveillance camera footage and eyewitness photographs caught his license plate. When officers arrived at Ohm’s residence, his wife tried calling him but he didn’t answer. She discovered Ohms had turned off his smartphone’s GPS locating tracker at the time. Eventually, contact was made with Ohms and he returned to his residence.

Upon approaching, officers noted Ohms appeared “very panicked” and told police he parked his truck at the ned of his neighborhood “because he was panicked and knew the police were at his house,” according to arresting documents.

When authorities questioned Ohms about the hit-and-run crash, he reportedly told police, “I felt a bump and did not know what it was.” During the arrest, officers noted a “distinct and overwhelming odor of an alcoholic beverage” while officers were seated next to him in a patrol vehicle.

According to arrest records, Ohm has an extensive history of previous offenses including driving under the influence, assault against a police officer, impersonation of a police officer, battery and more dating back to at least 1992.

Ohms has been arrested on two charges including automobile homicide and failure to remain at an accident involving death.

He is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Jail.

UPDATED 4/27/22 6:13 AM

UPDATED 4/26/22 9:32 PM

