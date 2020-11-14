SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One man is dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting Saturday evening.
The incident happened near 940 South and 1100 West, in Salt Lake City.
Officials say they received reports of a shots fired around 6:46 p.m.
When arrived at the scene, officers discovered an 18-year-old male in critical condition with at least one gunshot wound.
First responders provided first aid but the individual succumbed to his injuries.
A second victim, a 17-year-old, was also discovered a couple of blocks away laying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. They were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Salt Lake City Police Department is currently investigating the incident.
None of the victims have been identified yet.
No other injuries have been reported as a result of the shooting.
- Juab wins first 3A title, while Beaver clams second straight 2A championship
- BREAKING: 1 dead after shooting in Salt Lake City Saturday
- ‘We are committed,’ Intermountain Healthcare doing its best to avoid crisis mode
- Dead Swans found across Davis and Salt Lake County
- Skyridge High School principal releases statement on bullying incident video posted online