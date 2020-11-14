BREAKING: 1 dead after shooting in Salt Lake City Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One man is dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting Saturday evening.

The incident happened near 940 South and 1100 West, in Salt Lake City.

Officials say they received reports of a shots fired around 6:46 p.m.

When arrived at the scene, officers discovered an 18-year-old male in critical condition with at least one gunshot wound.

First responders provided first aid but the individual succumbed to his injuries.

A second victim, a 17-year-old, was also discovered a couple of blocks away laying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. They were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Salt Lake City Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

None of the victims have been identified yet.

No other injuries have been reported as a result of the shooting.