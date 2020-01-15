Braxten Nielson: “Riding a bucking horse is like putting your hand in a vise grip attached to a car”

News
Posted: / Updated:

Jessop’s Journal Story Style

Stories have Power. They help us Understand each other.

Jessop’s Journal Entry

By Doug Jessop, ABC4 News

Everyone has a story. Stories have power. They help us understand each other. In this entry into Jessop’s Journal I sat down with a rodeo rider that epitomizes the word “tough”. Braxten Nielsen shares an inspiration story of triumphing over trials.

I invite you to watch each episode of Jessop’s Journal at www.ABC4.com/Journal and share these stories with your friends and neighbors.  Your feedback is always welcome.

Here are these week’s Internet Treasure Hunt questions:

* What happened to Braxten on August 31, 2017?

* Braxten told me riding a bucking bull is “like a dance.” What did he say riding a bareback horse is like?

*What does it mean to be “tough”?

With another entry into Jessop ‘s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News. 

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life.

Jessop’s Journal can be seen at www.ABC4.com/Journal and is made possible by the generous support of Rustico, Tailor Cooperative, JW Custom Hats, Ogden’s Own Distillery and Liquidirt Organics Follow Doug on social media at www.Facebook.com/dougjessopnews, www.Instagram.com/dougjessopnews and www.Twitter.com/dougjessopnews

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Legend PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Legend PSA"

Latest News Videos

Oscar nominations for Best Picture

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oscar nominations for Best Picture"

Police: 19-year-old Utah Marine dies in California wrong way crash (Video: KGTV)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: 19-year-old Utah Marine dies in California wrong way crash (Video: KGTV)"

Midvale schools canceled after city pipe breaks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Midvale schools canceled after city pipe breaks"

Behind the Badge: 9/11 tragedy inspires Draper Patrol Officer Kristy Madrigal to a career of helping people

Thumbnail for the video titled "Behind the Badge: 9/11 tragedy inspires Draper Patrol Officer Kristy Madrigal to a career of helping people"

‘Horrific tragedy’: Family’s kids swept into Pacific

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘Horrific tragedy’: Family’s kids swept into Pacific"

Firefighters battle house fire in Bountiful

Thumbnail for the video titled "Firefighters battle house fire in Bountiful"
More Video News

Don't Miss