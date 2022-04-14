TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Local citizens residing in Tooele County can look forward to a brand new high school in the works.

The Tooele County School District is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the brand new Deseret Peak High School on Thursday, April 14 at 6 p.m.

The new high school’s funding was approved by a $170 million school bond passed by residents in Nov. 2020.

The projected completion date of Deseret Peak High School is March 2025, with the first student enrollment slated for Aug. 2025.

(Courtesy of Tooele County School District)

The funding will be put towards three new schools — an elementary school, a junior high, and a high school.

Officials say the new date was pushed back due to supply chain disruptions affecting “building materials, low availability of tradesmen, truck drivers, and general labor, and rising costs of construction due to the saturated construction market with high demand for new buildings.”

District representatives say Twenty Wells Elementary School in Grantsville is scheduled to open in Aug. 2022 and Stansbury Junior High in Stansbury Park is scheduled to open in Aug. 2025.