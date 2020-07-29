BRAG, Northern Utah residents, worried about housing crisis due to the pandemic

CACHE COUNTY, UT (ABC4 News) – In Northern Utah, the Bear River Association of Governments, or “BRAG,” says it’s struggling to keep up with the number of people who need help with rent and utilities.

ABC4’s Jordan Verdadeiro spoke to families in the community who share their concerns.

Narciso Delgadillo contracted COVID-19 working at the JBS meat packing plant. His whole family got it including his wife, Claudia.

“They haven’t been helping as much, as they are ‘BRAG-ing’ about,” said Claudia Delgadillo.

They, as in the Bear River Association of Government, or “BRAG”. The HR Director, Lucas Martin, says the majority of those needing assistance are refugees and immigrants in the community, specifically those affected by the outbreak at JBS meatpacking plant.

“It does take some time to nail down the rules, scale it out, get staff in to help,” said Martin.

He says there have been so many applicants, it has doubled staff. It has added additional Spanish speaking staff, but residents say the application has been the biggest challenge.

“Speaking Spanish, there are just a few, so it is really hard because when someone wants to go ask for help, they have to have a translator if those people aren’t available or wait a lot of time,” said Delgadillo.

Martin says those needing assistance have to fill out an unemployment form, or have proof of unemployment before applying for the financial assistance.

“The volume of applications are too high, for the limited staff we have here, that unemployment application could take an hour or longer,” said Martin.

Martin says BRAG has teamed up with Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection, to bridge the gap.

“We’ve come up with this plan to bring in volunteers, these coordinators, to give them as needed one on one time,” says Martin.

But the Delgadillo’s say the Latino community in Cache County feels they have been put on the back burner.

“He have heard of like, White people that have received help, and since the Hispanic community is the one being more affected by the COVID, he hasn’t heard very much about that,” said Delgadillo.

“Our biggest concern in leveling the playing field, whether it’s someone who doesn’t speak English as their primary language, or maybe a single parent who can’t take the time to get off work,” said Martin.

The Delgadillo’s say they want Latinos in the community who are affected to get the same help as everyone else. Community leaders are worried residents could end up homeless, if they don’t complete the application for financial assistance.

For more information on the application go to: http://brag.utah.gov/housing-crisis-assistance/

For more information on Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection, go to: https://www.cacherefugees.org/