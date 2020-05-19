OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Ogden police are asking for more information after three teenage boys were involved in a hit and run on Thursday.

The three boys were walking along the 1600 block of Harrison Blvd. around 10 p.m. when they say they were struck by a vehicle. The driver took off.

Tears ran down thirteen year old, Edan Rynes’ face as he told ABC4’s Jordan Verdadeiro about the nightmares he’s been having after the hit and run.

“I turn around and I throw my scooter. I tried to jump over the railing, and when I jumped over the railing half my body is over there, and he hits my leg and my hip gets out,” said Edan Rynes.

Leaving his body scared and multiple broken bones. He also had to get new teeth.

“Broken hip on the left side, they had to do surgery and put a plate and four screws, his left foot is broken on the top, and he’s got 6 broken ribs on the left side,” said Edan’s mother, Sherry Rynes.

His brother Nathaniel and his friend Kayden were with him. They were leaving the skate park and wanted to stop at a nearby Smith’s to get snacks.

“My oldest is 16 years old, so I do allow my 13-year-old to go with his brother,” said Sherry.

They say they tried to jumped over this railing and heard the vehicle.

“I heard Nathaniel say, ‘jump!’ and I was like halfway over and then Nathaniel jumped over and then Edan was the last one,” said Edan and Nathaniel’s friend, Kaden Harris.

Ogden Police say they recovered evidence of a Mazda pick-up truck. Police say there could be damage to the right front grill and headlight area. The teenagers say they believe it’s a red or maroon truck, but one witness says he also saw a glimpse of grey on the vehicle and it looked like an older pick-up truck.

“I pulled over, and was like in the middle of the hill and when I was getting out of my car to help the kids, I turned around and noticed the truck was gone,” said witness to the accident, Nykolas Guzman.

Ogden police are asking for any information if you saw anything that night. The Rynes children also have a GoFundMe to pay for Edan’s hospital bills.

“They shouldn’t have drove away.. They should have stopped. They could have killed my kid…or these other two… my other kid and their friend,” said Sherry.

The teenagers and Sherry say there should be lights added on the street for safety.

According to Ogden City Police Department, since March 2016 there have been 16 accidents reported in this stretch.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Officer Mark Johnson at 801-629-8235 or email traffic@ogdencity.com.

