Boy once saved by Emery County Sheriff Search and Rescue hosts fundraiser to give back

EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Cooper White was in a rollover crash five years ago. He was out with his grandparents and cousin when the ATV they were in rolled.

White says his grandparents both died on the scene due to their injuries, he and his cousin were in critical condition. The pair were taken separately by medical helicopters, White adds.

The first to respond to the incident were members of the Emery County Sheriff Search and Rescue Team, White says.

Now years later for his Eagle Scout project, Cooper has organized a fundraiser to give back.

