EAGLE MOUNTAIN (ABC4 News) – A young boy was injured in an apparent accidental shooting Monday evening, Utah County deputies said.

Utah County Sheriff’s Office said a 6-year-old boy was hurt in an incident involving a “pump style BB gun” in the North Ranch area of Eagle Mountain.

Deputies said the boy’s 12-year-old brother fired the BB gun, and the BB may have ricocheted, striking the younger boy in the back of the head.

The boy was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.