SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man is accused of crashing an ATV on Christmas Day while under the influence in central Utah, leaving his 2-year-old son hospitalized.

Jeffrey Livernois, 32, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of DUI, negligently operating a vehicle resulting in bodily harm, and drug possession, an affidavit of probable cause filed in Sevier County shows.

According to investigators, Livernois was driving a side-by-side ATV on Monday when it rolled on a highway, pinning his 2-year-old child under part of the vehicle.

A couple driving by stopped to free the toddler, who was bleeding from the head with his legs trapped under the ATV, the court documents state.

Emergency crews brought the child to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition was not listed.

When officers spoke with Livernois, who was also hurt in the crash, he told them that he used methamphetamine and marijuana about an hour before. He said the rollover happened because the driver’s door opened and it startled him, the court documents state.

Two other children, ages 8 and 10, were in the ATV, but they only suffered minor injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts.

According to investigators, the older children were those of Livernois’ girlfriend. He took them and his son on a ride on the ATV as relatives were wrapping Christmas presents.

Livernois was hospitalized after the crash, as he suffered road rash on his back and side, and possibly a broken collar bone.

Officers arrested Livernois and booked him into jail after he was released from the hospital. He was released from custody due to his injuries, the court documents state.

Livernois is slated to appear in 6th District Court next month.