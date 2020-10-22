Box Elder School District to begin school an hour later due to COVID concerns

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Starting Thursday, October 29, 2020 Box Elder School District will begin one hour later than the have been in the past few month.

This change is due to COVID-19 concerns, according to district officials.

In a letter sent out to parents, the district says this change is being put in place for all students K through 12.

Parents of pre-schoolers and kindergardeners are asked to check with their childs repective schools for bus arrival and depature times.

For the past two months, the district says they have had late start and early out on Wednesdays but the early out on Wednessday will be eliminated. All five days will now be on the same schedule.

The district added that they will continue to evaluate the changes as the monitor COVID numbers, quarrantines and the number of students who have to stay home sick every three to four weeks.

Read full letter below: