SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Beginning Saturday, April 30 on National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, and lasting through the end of May, which is National Pet Month, Bounty Paper Towels is partnering with the Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Sugar House located at 2005 S. 1100 E. to waive all pet adoption fees.

As noted by officials at Best Friends in Sugar House, all pets are fixed, vaccinated, microchipped, and ready to go home immediately. The center is open seven days a week from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday and Monday and from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday.

According to Representatives of Best Friends, around 347,000 pets were killed in shelters in 2020 across the U.S., and there are currently 100,000 more shelter pets at risk of being killed at this time this year than last year due to numerous circumstances including staffing shortages and reduced adoption events.

As stated by Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society, the promotion could not have come at a better time.

“May is one of the highest intake months for animal shelters around the country. The sad truth is that shelters get overcrowded when pets aren’t adopted quickly enough and this can put lives at risk,” says Castle. “That’s why we’re grateful that Bounty wanted to quickly come to the rescue and pick up adoption fees this month. It’ll help Best Friends get more pets into homes at this critically needed time.”

Bounty was happy to help. The brand’s Vice President, Janette Yauch, spoke of the partnership, saying, “As every pet parent knows, pet messes are no ordinary messes, which is why you shouldn’t use an ordinary paper towel. We are honored to join Best Friends Animal Society to help save the lives of pets while helping pet parents everywhere.”

Katherine Schwarzenegger, a respected author, expecting mother, and dog mom to rescue pup Maverik, will join Bounty in helping to save the lives of shelter pets. According to Representatives of Best Friends, the motion from fostering Maverik to providing him with his forever home was what prompted Schwarzenegger to write her children’s book, “Maverik and Me.”

“Adopting Maverick changed my life in the best way possible,” says Katherine. “When Bounty asked me to partner with them to help rescue pets at Best Friends, I knew I had to say yes.”

Pets available for adoption at the Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Sugar House can be previewed here.