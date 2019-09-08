Bountiful residents prepare for potential flooding after wildfire

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – Just a week after flames from the Gun Range Fire destroyed 321 acres of land and three homes just east of Bountiful, homeowners who live nearby are preparing for potential flooding.

“Having lived here for a while and knowing what happens here in this creek I’m a little nervous about the debris flow coming off the hill,” said Mike Stringfellow, a Bountiful resident.

Stringfellow lived through the mudslide of 1983.

So, did Bountiful Councilwoman Kate Bradshaw. Both want to prevent a similar scenario from playing out in the future. Councilwoman Bradshaw explains what the city is doing to make sure it’s prepared.

“We’re working with the U.S. Forest Service to access the hillside to study what the loss of vegetation is, what the soil absorption is so we can determine how big the risk is of mudslides and flooding as we head into the rainy season in the Fall,” said Bradshaw.

The risk for flooding is currently higher due to the burn damage on the slopes above the homes caused by the fire.

Flames sparked around 12:30 A.M. Friday morning on August 30th due to an abandoned campfire.

Fire crews fully contained it on September 1st.

In the wake of the Gun Range Fire, the city of Bountiful is encouraging residents to get flood insurance.

Officials say the next two to three years are a critical period as the scorched land recovers.

Significant rainfall could make it vulnerable to flash flooding and debris flow.

