Bountiful police seek information of man who exposed himself to girls

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (News4Utah) – Two days ago, two young girls came across a stranger and quickly realized they needed to get away.

Police said the man exposed himself to the two 9-year-olds and fled. Now, police hope to catch this person but they don’t have a solid description of this person.

It happened Wednesday at around 5 p.m. at Oak Hills Elementary. The school is located at 1235 East and 600 South.

“They were approached by an older white male, with white hair, a scruffy white beard, no shirt, black shorts, black shoes as he approached them he had his shorts down around his ankles,” said Sgt. David Gill. “They tried to hide from him. He didn’t touch them and left in an unknown direction.”

Police said the two girl’s statements were supported by surveillance video at the school.”

“But it didn’t have any evidentiary value,” said Sgt. Gill.

He said the incident happened a short distance from where the school’s cameras were. As a result, he said it did not get a good description of the man.

Since issuing the alert on social media, police have some leads but it hasn’t resulted in any arrests.

Neighbors say this kind of incident is rare in Bountiful. But they do worry about homeless people who have been seen in the small group of trees that borders the school.

“I’ve seen homeless people over the years because I walk my dog because in the early morning,” said Laura Welch. “I’ve seen them.”

A father and his son were seen riding their bikes near the school’s playground.

“It’s a little nerve-wracking,” said Steve Thompson. “I grew up in this area for a long time, went to elementary school here.”

Thompson said he wants his six-year-old son to be aware of strangers. It’s the kind of advice police say parents should be sharing with their children.

And Callen Thompson said he knows what to do if a stranger makes him feel uncomfortable

“(I will) try to run away,” said Callen. “(I should) scream loud, like ‘dad.’”

Bountiful police are seeking information about this person. Call 801-298-6000 if anyone has information.