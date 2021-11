BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Bountiful City Police are searching for a man who they say is suspected of passing fraudulent prescriptions.

The man is suspected of passing fraudulent prescriptions at two different locations, Bountiful City Police explained in a tweet.

Courtesy: Bountiful Police

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect pictured above is asked to call 801-298-6000. The reference case is 21-3366